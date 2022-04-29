Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has said he feels the club need to put contract offers on the table in the next “seven to 10 days” amid interest from elsewhere.

Derby County’s financial turmoil has already seen them lose a host of standout stars over the course of the past season or so, be it when their contracts come to an end or if they’ve been sold on the cheap to raise funds to keep them alive.

And heading into this summer, the Rams are staring down the barrel at another hefty player turnover. A whole host of the squad see their deals expire at the end of the season, and Rooney has said offers need to be tabled as soon as possible.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney said Derby County need to start tabling contract offers “in the next seven to 10 days”, with players informing him that they are starting to attract interest from elsewhere.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I know the majority of the players I want to keep but ultimately we need the ownership to go through.

“It needs to happen quick because once you get to the end of the season and players go off on holidays etc, really I want them in front of me before that to either offer them a new contract or tell them ‘thank you’ and maybe they have to go and look for another club.

“I know other clubs are in for players, players have told me that. I know that’s how it works and that’s why it is so important the takeover goes through quick because really I need to be putting numbers in front of these players in the next seven to 10 days, more for their peace of mind, some of them, but to make sure they don’t go and join other clubs.

“I know the players want to play for me, they want to play for this club but ultimately if I can’t put anything in front of them then I am sure they will come under pressure form their agents, from other clubs etc, so that is where we are at.”

Positive movement

Despite Rooney’s honest message on player contracts, the Derby County boss did also say the past week has been “probably the most positive five to seven days” the club have had off the pitch. Meetings with the Council, EFL and prospective owner Chris Kirchner all appear to have been fruitful, so it will be hoped that the Rams are finally closing in on the end of this nightmarish period in their history.

Although relegated, Rooney’s side have been one to be proud of this season, and they will be hoping to see out the season strongly.

Derby County have two games left against Blackpool (A) and Cardiff City (H), with both sides set to finish in the bottom half of the table.