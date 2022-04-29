Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says he expects Cardiff City target Mahlon Romeo to stay in the Championship next season.

Portsmouth have had the right-back on loan from Millwall this season.

Romeo, 26, linked up with the Hampshire outfit last August and is due to return to his parent club this summer.

The News reported last month that Cardiff City are keen on signing him in the next transfer window.

Cowley believes he will be playing his football in the second tier in the next campaign and has said, as per The News:

“I don’t think it would be possible for us to keep Mahlon from a financial perspective. I would anticipate he’d stay in the Championship.”

Hit at Portsmouth

Portsmouth have provided Romeo with plenty of game time this term and he has made 44 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three assists.

He still has another couple of years left on his contract at Millwall but has fallen out of favour under Gary Rowett over recent times, hence why he was given the green light to head out on loan to Fratton Park.

The Antigua and Barbuda international has been on the books of the Lions since 2015 and has since played 221 games for them altogether to date, chipping in with three goals and 10 assists along the way.

He also helped the London club gain promotion from the third tier back in 2017 under former manager Neil Harris.

Romeo played with Cardiff City boss Steve Morison at Millwall and a reunion in Wales this summer isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

Pompey don’t expect to sign him permanently which could open the door for the Bluebirds to swoop in, assuming he is no longer part of Rowett’s plans.