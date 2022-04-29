QPR duo Yoann Barbet and Keiren Westwood face late fitness checks ahead of tonight’s Championship clash v Sheffield United.

QPR welcome Sheffield United to west London tonight in what is a huge game in the race for 6th.

The Blades currently occupy the final play-off spot whilst the R’s sit in 11th, who still have a slight chance of still securing a play-off spot this season.

But the club confirmed yesterday that manager Mark Warburton will be leaving this summer when his contract expires.

Ahead of tonight’s game, West London Sport have revealed that QPR duo Barbet and Westwood face late fitness checks, and speaking out on his side’s injuries, Warburton said:

“We are still having a very challenging time on the injury front, shall we say. We’ve got a difficult situation in terms of injury. There’s a number of challenges and I think you will see that.

“We will still have to watch and wait and see if it’s a late test on one, two or three of them but at the moment we are facing an unprecedented time in terms of injury.

“I’ve been in football a long time and I’ve never known anything like what we have right now. We have a number of players on fitness tests and we will look at the situation.”

Westwood was brought in as QPR’s second emergency goalkeeper signing of the signing last month. The club signed David Marshall in January after Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh were all sidelined, with Marshall having since been ruled out for the season with a hamstring injury.

Youngster Murphy Mahoney may make his second league appearance of the season tonight if Westwood is unavailable.

Elsewhere, QPR’s star man Chris Willock has been absent for the past few weeks with a hamstring injury, whilst the likes of Lyndon Dykes have been missing for large parts of the campaign.

An injury-stricken season…

Warburton had QPR up in the top-six for the first half of the campaign. Since the turn of the year though, the R’s have fallen well out of contention.

A combination of poor January signings and injuries have caused QPR’s downfall this season. The club will know that there’s a lot of work to do this summer and finding Warburton’s successor will be the top priotity.

Tonight’s game v Sheffield kick off at 7:45pm and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.