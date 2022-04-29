Nottingham Forest face Swansea City at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, and Sky Sports’ David Prutton anticipates Steve Cooper’s side will emerge 3-1 victors.

Nottingham Forest could move level on points with 2nd placed Bournemouth with a win over Swansea City this weekend as they bid to maintain their stunning form over the final three games of the season.

Their rise under the former Swansea City boss has been nothing short of incredible. Cooper has lifted them from the relegation zone to an automatic promotion fight, and this weekend sees his face the Swans for the second time since his departure last summer.

Swansea City have enjoyed a decent end to the season of their own, although it could have been much better. Russell Martin’s men have surrendered big leads against Reading and Bournemouth recently, though they are still on a run of nine league games unbeaten.

However, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted Nottingham Forest to end Swansea City’s unbeaten run with a 3-1 win on Saturday. Here’s what he had to say in his predictions column:

“What a rise it has been for Nottingham Forest. You wonder where they would be if Steve Cooper had been in charge from the start of the season, but the fact they have automatic promotion almost in their own hands is pretty incredible.

“Swansea almost did them a favour against Bournemouth in midweek, and Forest will hope that game took a lot out of them. This is a home win for me. Forest look too good right now.”

The implications

If Bournemouth fall to defeat against Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest emerge victorious, Cooper’s men will be in the automatic promotion spots come Saturday evening. With defeat, they will only drop one spot to 4th, but with momentum so important at this stage of the season, Forest will be determined to claim all three points.

As for Swansea City, they could yet earn a top-half finish, which would be a great feat for Martin in his first season with the club. Results have been on and off for the Swans this season but their form of late has seen them rise up the table, and the future looks promising under Martin’s management.

The game kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.