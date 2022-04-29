Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says Gavin Bazunu will be “world-class”.

Portsmouth have had the goalkeeper on loan this season from Manchester City.

Bazunu, 20, has been a hit with the League One side and his loan manager believes he is now ready to play in the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international has this month been linked with Championship pair Sheffield United and Preston North End.

Cowley has said, as per a report by Hampshire Live:

“Gavin is ready to play in the Premier League, I am convinced of that. It is not something I would say lightly or make a throwaway comment, but I have never been more sure of anything in my life. He will be world-class.

“It has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to work with him in this time and I will miss him every single minute of every single day next season.

“But like I tell my children, be glad that it has happened, don’t be sad that it is over. He is a great kid and I will really enjoy watching his football journey.”

Portsmouth loan star

Portsmouth swooped to sign Bazunu on a season-long loan deal in preparation for this campaign.

He has since made the number one spot his own with the Hampshire outfit and has made 45 appearances in all competitions, keeping 17 clean sheets.

Manchester City loaned him out to Rochdale last term and gave him the green light to head out the exit door again last summer and will have another decision to make when he returns to the club.

The Dublin-born man rose up through the ranks at Shamrock Rovers and played six games for their first-team as a youngster before he moved over to England.

He has never made a senior appearance Pep Guardiola’s side but Cowley believes he is on his way to the top.

Portsmouth’s season is over and they have nothing to play for in the third tier now as they prepare for their final game against Sheffield Wednesday away tomorrow.

Pompey are currently 9th in the table and have fallen seven points short of the play-offs. They will need to sign a new goalkeeper in the next transfer window once Bazunu goes back.