Sunderland manager Alex Neil says Dennis Cirkin ‘isn’t far away’ from a return to action ahead of this weekend’s game v Morecambe in League One.

Sunderland conclude their League One campaign with a trip to Morecambe this weekend. It’s a huge game for both sides with Sunderland looking to cement their place in the play-offs and their opponents hoping to retain their third tier status.

Cirkin, 20, has missed the last two games through injury. But Neil has told Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith that the defender could be in contention to feature in the play-offs should the Black Cats secure a top-six spot.

Cirkin joined Sunderland from Tottenham Hotspur last summer and he’s since featured 34 times in League One, proving to be a really exciting prospect in the Black Cats’ ranks.

The club’s newfound transfer philosophy under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was laid down last summer and fans are optimistic of brighter times ahead, whether they secure promotion from League One this season or not.