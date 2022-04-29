QPR host Sheffield United at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium tonight, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed the Blades to win 2-1.

QPR and Sheffield United face off tonight in what looked as though it could have been a huge game for both sides’ play-off ambitions.

However, Mark Warburton’s Rangers are all but out of the top six fight with two games left, but the match still holds massive importance for Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades.

While QPR’s poor form has seen them drop to 10th, Sheffield United remain firmly in the fight for the play-offs. With two games remaining, they occupy 6th place heading into tonight’s game, sitting two points ahead of Middlesbrough and three clear of both Blackburn Rovers and Millwall.

Now, ahead of tonight’s clash, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has backed the Blades to pick up a crucial three points, anticipating a 2-1 away win. In his predictions column, here’s what he had to say:

“It really has been a frustrating second half of the season for QPR. A thin squad has proved costly in the end as they simply could not last the course in the play-off chase

“Sheffield United, meanwhile, have control of that final spot. It is in their hands and they just have to get over the line. I think they will win this one to take a potentially pivotal step towards clinching that spot.”

The implications

If Sheffield United emerge victorious tonight and results elsewhere go their way, they could have a play-off spot wrapped up this weekend. Three points could lift them to 5th above Luton Town, albeit potentially for a few days with the Hatters facing Fulham on Monday night.

As for QPR, they will be hoping to end their season as well as possible despite the disappointing collapse of their play-off push. These final two games look set to be Warburton’s final matches with the club, so they will be hoping his largely successful spell in West London can be seen out in style.