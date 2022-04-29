Besiktas will not be signing Millwall’s Jed Wallace this summer, sources have exclusively revealed to The72.

Wallace, 28, sees his Millwall contract expire this summer. He’s been linked with a number of clubs since the turn of the year, with Turkish top flight side Besiktas having been one of those teams linked.

The club were reportedly keen on sealing a pre-contract deal with Wallace in January and earlier this month, more reports surfaced linking Wallace with the Turkish club who are now managed by Valerien Ismael.

But sources in Turkey have exclusively revealed to The72 that Ismael and Besiktas are no longer pursuing a move for Wallace ahead of this summer.

That may come as a boost to Ismael’s former side West Brom, who were this morning revealed to be keen on signing Wallace this summer, alongside long-term admirers Nottingham Forest.

Express and Star revealed the Baggies’ interest in Wallace, but their report also revealed that Wallace is set to assess his options before deciding on his next move.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk claimed this week that the likes of Galatasaray and Konyaspor are keen on Wallace.