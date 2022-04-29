Millwall midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld has confirmed he has been told his contract situation will be looked at when the season comes to an end.

Millwall man Kieftenbeld has been with the club since January 2021, joining from fellow Championship side Birmingham City.

Since arriving at The Den, the 32-year-old has played 39 times across all competitions, with 28 of those outings coming this campaign. However, there is uncertainty surrounding his future with the Lions as his current deal expires at the end of this season.

Now, speaking with the South London Press, Kieftenbeld has issued an update on his situation.

The Dutchman revealed he has been told the club will address his contract situation at the end of the current campaign, insisting that he is fully understanding of the fact that Millwall still have a play-off bid to fight for. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve been in this situation a couple of times in my career when I was younger and there is more pressure when you’re out of contract.

“I spoke to the club during the season and they told me they would look at it at the end of the season, which is fair enough. I can understand – there are more important things than Maikel Kieftenbeld at the moment because we are pushing for the play-offs.

“I’m confident the club or the manager will get in contact with me at the end of the season about my future.”

A decision to make

With Kieftenbeld coming up to his 32nd birthday, it remains to be seen if he figures in Gary Rowett’s long-term plans.

The former Birmingham City man has been in and out of the starting XI over the course of his time with Millwall, though 19 of his 26 Championship outings have come as starts this season. He has remained an unused substitute 10 times and missed out completely on eight occasions, with injury keeping him out over much of February and March.

Before a decision is made, Kieftenbeld and co will be fully focused on the task at hand though. Millwall are three points off the play-offs with two games left as another fantastic Championship season comes to a close.