West Brom travel to Berkshire to face Reading in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

West Brom will undoubtedly want to improve upon their recent form after winning two of their previous five league fixtures. The West Midlands side will surely be hoping to forget their recent 4-0 humbling at the hands of high flyers Nottingham Forest.

With two wins in their last five matches, the Royals are safe from the threat of relegation despite a hefty points deduction earlier on in the season.

West Brom would overtake Stoke City, QPR and Coventry City if they are able to win, while Reading would stay in 21st place if they take all three points.

West Brom team news

Kean Bryan remains sidelined after damaging his ACL against Hull City in November and striker Daryl Dike is another who is unlikely to return this season following a knee injury picked up in March.

Kenneth Zohore continues to be sidelined through a muscle injury suffered during a training session in November. Alex Mowatt’s fitness is questionable after undergoing surgery for a groin problem.

However, in one boost, Darnell Furlong is available for selection after facing a one-match ban for his red card against Nottingham Forest.

Predicted XI

Button (GK)

Ajayi

O’Shea

Clarke

Reach

Livermore

Molumby

Townsend

Gardner-Hickman

Grant

Carroll

A season to forget…

Steve Bruce has been unable to make any real improvements to a West Brom side that have massively underachieved this season. The Baggies will be looking towards the summer transfer window when they can freshen up their ranks and put a dismal campaign behind them.

Semi Ajayi and Karlan Grant have been integral this season and could play important roles against a Reading side with nothing to play for.

The match, hosted at Reading’s Select Car Leasing Stadium, kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.