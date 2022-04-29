QPR manager Mark Warburton confirmed yesterday that he is expecting to leave the club this summer.

Speaking to West London Sport yesterday, Warburton revealed that he is expecting to leave the club this summer, after a tough second half of the season.

He said:

“I think if that was the case (of staying) communication about contract talks would already have been held.”

And ahead of tonight’s game v Sheffield United in the Championship, which could be Warburton’s last home game in charge of QPR, the R’s manager had this to say on Twitter:

A very sincere thank you to the many QPR fans who have sent such positive messages. Today is match day and the focus is absolutely on the team and the delivery of a good performance for the final home game of the Season. However, as always, a very genuine thank you! — Mark Warburton (@MarkWarburton9) April 29, 2022

QPR can still mathematically qualify for the play-offs this season and a win over 6th place Sheffield United tonight would be a great start.

But fans won’t be counting on it. There’s several teams in between QPR in 11th and the play-offs, and with Warburton looking set to leave this summer anyway, the club’s focus will be on the summer and finding a suitable replacement.

A fond farewell…

With news of Warburton’s likely departure now out in the open, QPR fans online seem to be showing gratitude for the job that Warburton has done over the past three seasons, and that is reflective in Warburton’s tweet to the fans this morning.

Tonight’s game v Sheffield United is bound to be an exciting one and expect the QPR players to give Warburton everything knowing that it could be one of the last times they play under his watch.

QPR finish their campaign with a trip to face an in-form Swansea City side next month.