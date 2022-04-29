Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly all season, and it looks like Eddie Howe will reunite with the player this summer.

Reports all season have backed Newcastle United to bring in Kelly, 23, this summer.

The last report linking the Bournemouth man with a move to St James’ Park was last month, with Football Insider claiming that Newcastle were sending scouts to watch him in action ahead of a potential summer move.

Ahead of what looks to be a big money summer move to Newcastle United, we break down the potential move…

Price tag?

Last month, a report from Express revealed that Newcastle United were plotting a £12million move to sign Kelly this summer.

That fee seems reasonable, and it seems inevitable that Bournemouth will sell up this summer whether they secure promotion to the Premier League or not.

The Cherries fended off January interest in Kelly by slapping a sky-high £50million price tag on the defender.

Bournemouth’s stance?

Bournemouth’s stance ahead of January was that it would’ve taken big money for them to sell Kelly. Ahead of the summer transfer window however, nothing has reported suggesting what Bournemouth’s stance on a potential sale might be.

Given the volume of reports linking Kelly with Newcastle and the fact that the club have been scouting him for a number of weeks now, it suggests that the move is set to happen in the summer, and that the Cherries know Kelly’s exit is inevitable.

Potential timeline?

Everything is pointing towards the summer. A major report in this transfer saga came from Football Insider in February, which revealed that the Magpies were laying the groundwork for a summer swoop.

Kelly and Bournemouth have three games of their season remaining. They currently sit three points ahead of Forest who also have three games left, and the two sides meet at the start of next month.