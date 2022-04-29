Stoke City journey to Teesside to clash with play-off chasers Middlesbrough in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

With three wins in their last five matches, Stoke City sit in 12th with nothing to play for. The Staffordshire side have been inconsistent away from home recently, winning two of their previous five league fixtures on the road.

As for Middlesbrough, they will be hoping to pick up a second consecutive win to maintain their play-off push after beating strugglers Cardiff City on Wednesday. Before their win against the Bluebirds, Boro went on an unfortunately timed five-game winless streak.

A win for Stoke City could see them jump into 10th place, putting them one point behind Millwall, while Middlesbrough could move into a play-off place if they successfully take all three points, replacing Sheffield United in the process.

Stoke City team news

Harry Souttar will not be available until next season after sustaining a knee injury whilst on international duty with Australia in November, while midfielder Jordan Thompson will also not feature, injuring his ankle against Reading at the beginning of April.

However, it seems there are no fresh injury issues for Stoke City to contend with heading into the clash with Boro.

Predicted XI

Bursik (GK)

Wilmot

Jagielka

Harwood-Bellis

Smith

Baker

Allen

Sawyers

Tymon

Brown

Maja

It has been an underwhelming campaign for a Stoke City side that have been inconsistent all season. The Potters have a number of youngsters that have been getting plenty of league football but may not reach their full potential until next term.

Strikers Jacob Brown and Josh Maja may be instrumental against a Middlesbrough side who are desperate to reach the play-offs.

The match kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow.