Morecambe loan man Trevor Carson is poised to sign for St Mirren this summer, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Morecambe swooped to sign the goalkeeper on loan during the January transfer window from Dundee United.

Carson, 34, has played 20 times for the Shrimps in League One and will see his deal with them expire next month.

The Daily Record claim he will be reuniting with his former boss Stephen Robinson in Paisley for next season.

Morecambe situation

Morecambe are currently fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the third tier under Derek Adams.

The North West club are currently sat in 19th place and are two points above the relegation zone with one game left of the campaign to play.

They are in action tomorrow at home to promotion chasing Sunderland, who are a former club of Carson’s.

Carson started his career at Killyleagh Boys before the Black Cats first lured him to England back in 2004 as a youngster.

He never made a senior appearance for the North East outfit but gained experience out on loan at Chesterfield, Lincoln City, Brentford and Hull City.

Permanent spells at Bury, Cheltenham Town and Hartlepool United followed on for him in the Football League before he moved up the border to join Motherwell in 2017.

The Northern Ireland international then switched to Dundee United last summer but struggled for game time with the Scottish Premiership club.

Carson penned a two-year deal with the Terrors but is set to leave 12 months early to St Mirren this summer.