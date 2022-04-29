Millwall welcome relegated Peterborough United to The Den in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

The Lions will be hoping to improve upon their recent league form, winning two of their previous five matches. Millwall have been clinical in the final third recently, scoring nine goals in their last five games.

With two wins in their last five outings, the Posh were relegated against Nottingham Forest last week. Grant McCann’s side have been solid away from home recently, not losing a game on the road since the beginning of March.

A win for Millwall could see them climb into 7th place, replacing Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough in the process.

Peterborough United will stay stagnant in the relegation zone if they take all three points. The posh are already set to play their football in League One next season.

Millwall team news

Youngster Nana Boateng is unavailable after picking up an injury last month. Scott Malone will not feature after damaging his hamstring against Hull City last week.

Millwall’s promotion bid has taken a major blow as playmaker Jed Wallace is out injured with a groin problem. Luke Freeman is questionable after he suffered a hamstring injury during a training session in February.

Predicted XI

Bialkowski (GK)

Cooper

Hutchinson

Ballard

Wallace

Saville

Kieftenbeld

McNamara

Afobe

Burke

Bradshaw

Millwall could potentially move one step closer to a play-off position after a surprise resurgence in the league recently. If they want to finish in the top six then Gary Rowett’s men must pick up all three points against a Peterborough United side already set to play third division football next year.

Striker Benik Afobe and Oliver Burke have been important for the Lions all season and could continue to impress in this one.

The match kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow.