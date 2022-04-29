Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says he would “love” to bring back Blackburn Rovers’ Hayden Carter for next season.

Portsmouth’s manager has reiterated his desire to strike a deal with his parent club this summer, either on loan again or on a permanent basis.

Carter, 22, made the move to Fratton Park on a temporary deal until the end of the season in the January transfer window.

He has since been a hit with the League One side and is due to return to Ewood Park next month.

Cowley has said, as per a report by The News:

“For us, if we could take Hayden on either a permanent or a loan next year, we’d love to do that.”

Portsmouth eyeing summer deal

Portsmouth lured Carter down south this past winter to add more competition to their defensive department and he has adapted with ease to life with the Hampshire outfit.

Their chances of landing him again depend on what Blackburn Rovers’ plans are for him for the next campaign.

He struggled for game time with Tony Mowbray’s side during the first-half of this term, hence why he was loaned out to get some more opportunities.

The Stockport-born man has since made 21 league appearances for Pompey and has chipped in with a single goal.

Carter started his career at Manchester City as a youngster. However, he left the Premier League giants in 2014 and subsequently switched to Rovers’s academy.

He has since risen up through the ranks and has played 13 times for their senior team, as well as having a loan stint at Burton Albion last season.

Portsmouth want him back but it remains to be seen whether he will be returning.