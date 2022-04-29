QPR defender Yoann Barbet is attracting interest from other Championship clubs, as per a report by West London Sport.

QPR’s centre-back is facing an uncertain future at the club right now.

Barbet, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in late June as things stand.

West London Sport claim fellow second tier sides have been alerted to his situation, whilst a return to France is also a possibility.

QPR decision to make

QPR have a decision to make as to whether they want to keep hold of the Frenchman or let him leave for nothing, potentially to a league rival.

He isn’t the only player who sees their deal expire soon, with the likes of Charlie Austin, Albert Adomah, Lee Wallace, Dom Ball and Moses Odubajo is the same boat right now.

Barbet joined the London outfit back in 2019 and has since been a regular for the Hoops.

He has made 120 appearances in all competitions over the past three years and has chipped in with four goals and five assists from the back.

The former France youth international started out in his native country with spells at Bordeaux and Chamois Niortais before Brentford lured him over to England in 2015.

Barbet then spent four years with the Bees and played 118 times before his switch to QPR.

Mark Warburton’s side can no longer get into the play-offs this term and have two games left against Sheffield United tomorrow and Swansea City next weekend.