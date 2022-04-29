Everton are set to make a move for Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg this summer, as reported by i News.

The Black Cats could face a battle to keep hold of the youngster over the coming months amid Premier League interest.

Rigg, 14, is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Rivals Newcastle United are also said to be interested in snapping him up.

Sunderland academy star

Rigg is rising up through the academy ranks at Sunderland and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent times.

Despite his young age, he has broken into their U18s team over recent times and has been playing with players three/four years older than him.

He also appears to be holding his own at that level and has made seven appearances in the Premier League 2 in this campaign, chipping in with two goals.

The Black Cats won’t want to lose such as a bright young prospect, especially to Newcastle United, but their resolve may be tested soon with Everton poised to make a swoop once this season is over.

Rigg has a big decision to make on his future and needs to decide whether his development would be a boosted if he were to join a Premier League youth set-up or stay where he is for now.

Sunderland are currently eyeing promotion back to the Championship and are hoping that this is the year that they finally get out of League One.

Alex Neil’s side are in action tomorrow away at Morecambe.