West Brom are keen on Millwall ace Jed Wallace, according to a report by the Express and Star.

West Brom will enter the race to sign the Championship winger this summer.

Wallace, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent at the end of next month as things stand.

The Express and Star claim Nottingham Forest are also contenders for his signature, whilst he has strong interest from abroad too.

TEAMtalk reported yesterday that he is close to agreeing terms with Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas and is also on the radar of Konyaspor and Galatasaray.

West Brom target?

The fact West Brom are interested in Wallace suggests the calibre of player they are still looking to attract.

It has been a tough past season for the Baggies and they won’t be able to splash lots of cash anymore so will have to be more shrewd in transfer windows going forward.

Steve Bruce is a vastly experienced manager in the game and knows what it takes to get out of the second tier having guided both Birmingham City and Hull City to the Premier League on two occasions each in the past.

Wallace would be an impressive signing for the Midlands club if they were able to land him but it appears there is a lot of strong competition for his services.

He has been on the books at Millwall since 2016 and has made 258 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 42 goals and 48 assists.