Blackburn Rovers host automatic promotion-chasing Bournemouth on Saturday, with Rovers still harbouring hopes of reaching the play-offs this season.

At one point in the campaign, Blackburn Rovers looked set to be challenging with Bournemouth for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, poor results and injuries have left Tony Mowbray’s men outside the play-offs in 8th and chasing down that final top six spot. Mowbray’s side have it all to do with two games remaining, with two wins a must while crossing their fingers that Middlesbrough and Sheffield United falter.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Reda Khadra has been an important player for Rovers this season, but it looks as if he has played his last game for the club. The midfielder is back at Brighton and Hove Albion after picking up a calf injury and he has undergone scans on the issue.

Mowbray has spoken about how fans should be excited by January signing Dilan Markanday but confirmed he won’t be fit until next season. The forward is approaching the final stage of his recovery, but the end of this season will come too soon for him.

Sam Gallagher, Joe Rothwell and Ryan Hedges will all be assessed ahead of the Bournemouth clash too after they all picked up knocks and issues in the thrashing of Preston North End.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Lenihan

Van Hecke

Wharton

Pickering

Travis

Dack

Buckley

Dolan

Gallagher

Brereton-Diaz

Proud of their efforts…

All those involved with Blackburn Rovers will be disappointed if they miss out on the play-offs, especially given their position at the turn of the year. However, fans can be proud of their team after exceeding expectations.

The goals of Ben Brereton-Diaz were a big miss for Mowbray’s team when the striker was out injured, but it has been a positive season overall.

Blackburn Rovers still might make the play-offs, but will need to win both their remaining games – starting at home to Bournemouth this Saturday.