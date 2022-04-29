Relegated Derby County travel to the North West to face Blackpool in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

With two wins in their last five matches, the Rams are already set to be playing their football in League One next season. The East Midlands side have been poor away from home this campaign, not winning a game on the road since December.

The Tangerines will surely be hoping to continue their recent league form, winning two of their previous three games. Neil Critchley’s men will undoubtedly want to emulate their recent 6-1 win against strugglers Birmingham City.

A win for Derby County could see them move onto equal points with Peterborough United.

Blackpool would overtake Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City if they are able to take all three points.

Derby County team news

The only bit of injury trouble for the Ram is striker Colin Kazim-Richards who injured his ankle against Blackburn Rovers last month. Tom Lawrence is set to return after facing a one match ban after being sent off against QPR last week.

Predicted XI

Allsop (GK)

Byrne

Stearman

Davies

Forsyth

Thompson

Bird

Ebiowei

Morrison

Lawrence

Cybulski

Wayne Rooney has done a commendable job since he was appointed as Derby County manager. The former Manchester United man has been able to instill a sense of rebellion in a Rams side that looked destined for relegation since the start of the season.

Tom Lawrence and Max Bird could play important roles in a fixture between two sides with nothing to play for.

The match kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow.