Promotion hopefuls Bournemouth travel to Lancashire to clash with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

With just one win in their previous five league fixtures, three points will surely be crucial for the Cherries if they want to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive. Scott Parker’s side have been robust defensively lately, keeping three clean sheets in their last five games.

Rovers will undoubtedly want to build upon their recent 4-1 dispatching of rivals Preston North End by picking up another win from this one. The Lancastrians have not won two consecutive games in the league since December.

Bournemouth would narrow gap between them and league leaders Fulham to just five points if they are able to win.

A victory for Blackburn Rovers could see them climb into the play-off places if they take all three points, replacing Middlesbrough and Sheffield United in the process.

Bournemouth team news

Jordan Zemura could be set to make a return this weekend after spending time on the side-line with a hamstring injury. Todd Cantwell is also available for selection after he injured his back against Swansea City on Monday.

Junior Stanislas continues to be unavailable after he sustained a hamstring injury in January. Loanee Leif Davies will also not feature, picking up a hip flexor problem against Derby County last month.

Striker Kieffer Moore is likely to be involved on Saturday, after he made his first appearance on Monday since recovering from a broken foot.

David Brooks will also not play after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in October.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Smith

Kelly

Phillips

Laird

Cook

Lerma

Anthony

Lowe

Christie

Solanke

This season has been an overall success for a Bournemouth side pushing for promotion in the latter stages of the campaign. Scott Parker has done a brilliant job since he was appointed, using the funds available to him effectively by building himself a team with a lot of depth.

Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe could both play crucial roles against a Blackburn Rovers side who are still in with a chance of reaching the play-offs.

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday.