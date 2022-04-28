Derby County manager Wayne Rooney says he is committed to the club amid speculation linking him to the vacant Burnley job, but admits that his future at Pride Park could depend on their takeover situation.

Derby County have been in administration for several months now. The club’s administrators named their preferred bidder earlier this month, American businessman Chris Kirchner, and his takeover seems to be moving along at a steady pace.

But Rams fans will be cautious of the deal falling though after previously seeing two proposed takeover bids collapse, and Rooney has shown similar caution when discussing his links to Burnley.

Reports in national media said that Rooney was Burnley’s ‘top’ choice to replace Sean Dyche who was sacked earlier this month, and that the Rams boss was keen on taking control of the club.

But speaking ahead of his side’s Championship clash v Blackpool this weekend, Rooney said of his links to Turf Moor:

“Listen, there is nothing you can do about speculation, I get that.

“I think I have said a couple of times now it is a credit to myself and the staff and the job they’ve done that speculation is there, but I have said I have a year left on my contract here. I want to try and bring better days back to this football club.

“Now, of course, that depends as I have said over the last few weeks on the takeover going through. If it doesn’t, then of course you might have to reassess that but if it goes through, I am here and ready to try and get this club back up into the Championship and move forward and try and bring some glory days back here.”