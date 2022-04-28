Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed he is ‘clear in his mind’ over what his future holds as his contract at Ewood Park nears expiry.

Blackburn Rovers are still in the fight for the Championship play-offs heading into the final two games of the season.

Mowbray’s side looked to be in a great position to earn a top six finish earlier this year, even looking as though they could challenge Bournemouth for an automatic promotion spot. However, the points dried up for Rovers, leaving them three points away from the play-offs in 8th with two games left.

The drop in form has seen pressure pile on Mowbray’s shoulders, and not for the first time in his Blackburn Rovers reign. However, with his contract expiring at the end of this season, there is more uncertainty surrounding his future than ever.

But now, Mowbray has revealed that he is “clear” in his mind over what will be happening this summer.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the Blackburn Rovers manager made a big admission over his situation ahead of the end of his deal. He stated that the club are yet to ask about his position, saying:

“I commit a lot of time to this football club away from my family and my kids and I need to address that pretty soon.

“I have decided (whether he will stay).

“We have two games to try and win to try to get this club to the Premier League. Let’s hope we get to the play-offs and we have another game at home. I am a private and proud person, I keep things to myself. My main job is to prepare a team to beat Bournemouth this weekend.

Mowbray went on to say his life balance, ambition and more were influential factors in his decision, adding that he could continue in management if he moves on.

On the way?

Although Mowbray didn’t reveal the decision he has come to, his words certainly hint that he expects to leave the club this summer.

He went on to admit it may be time for a “different voice” to be heard after five years with Blackburn Rovers, so fans will be eagerly awaiting concrete information on what his immediate future is.

Until then though, Blackburn Rovers will be determined to take every point possible from their final two games of the season as they look to sneak back into the play-off spots. Their final two games come against Bournemouth and Birmingham City, and they will be hoping they can put in a similar performance to the one they put on against Preston North End.