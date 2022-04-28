Sheffield Wednesday have a host of first-team players who see their contracts expire at the end of the season, meaning a big summer could be on the cards.

The Owls sit in 4th place of the League One table, and could yet be playing Championship football next season if they are to finish in and win the play-offs.

Regardless of the division they are in next season, a hectic summer awaits for Sheffield Wednesday, who could have a lot of movement in and around their squad.

Ahead of the summer window, we look at the Sheffield Wednesday players who are out of contract and discuss who might be offered new terms…

Callum Paterson, Massimo Luongo, Saido Berahino, Jack Hunt, Liam Palmer, Chey Dunkley, Sam Hutchinson and Joe Wildsmith are the players who see their deals expire in June.

Berahino was subject to interest from unnamed clubs during the January transfer window, but the ex-West Brom and Stoke City striker was keen to prove himself at the Yorkshire club, so decided to stay put. The 28-year-old has netted seven goals this season, with most of them coming in 2022 – an impressive second half of the campaign for the Burundi international. Darren Moore may look to extend Berahino’s contract after the season ends after some blinding performances recently helping the Owls to a play-off spot.

Despite being limited to only 24 league appearances this season duo to injury, Luongo has been a great output in the middle of the park for Sheffield Wednesday. The 29-year-old confirmed in February that he was unsure on his immediate future, saying that he ‘could definitely go somewhere else’. With his future in the air, we could see Luongo depart the club on a free transfer during the summer.

Contract talks were halted regarding Paterson in November of last year, and they were never resumed. The versatile Scotsman has drew high praise this season, and the club will surely offer him a new deal.

As for the rest, Hunt, Palmer and Hutchinson would be massive losses if they are to depart, whilst Dunkley and Wildsmith have struggled to get in the side all season.