MK Dons travel to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, with their hopes of automatic promotion still on, depending on other results on Saturday.

Liam Manning has transformed MK Dons into a real force this season, with star man Scott Twine leading the team from the front.

With one game remaining, they still have a chance to win the league as long as they win and results go their way on Saturday lunchtime. A defeat will leave Manning’s side with the task of navigating their way through the play-offs, which are set to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.

Plymouth Argyle are one of those teams that are in the play-offs as it stands, but they need a win to secure their top six spot, making Saturday’s game a must-win for both teams.

MK Dons team news

Tennai Watson has been absent for some time and won’t be back available for this important game. Watson was a mainstay in Manning’s side before being struck down and has been missed on the right-hand side. Mo Eisa picked up an injury against Sheffield Wednesday, with Manning ruling him out for the rest of the season at the time.

Connor Wickham was subject to a fitness test ahead of the last clash with Morecambe but ultimately missed out, so he will be hoping to get back into the side for this crucial game.

Predicted XI

Cumming (GK)

O’Hora

Darling

Lewington

Kesler Hayden

McEachran

Coventry

Harvie

Boateng

Parrott

Twine

Must win…

A win is a must for MK Dons against Plymouth Argyle, not just for their automatic promotion hopes, but to ensure they finish on a positive result going into a potential play-off battle.

The side who finish 3rd, especially one who have come as close to automatic promotion as MK Dons, often struggle to pick themselves up for a play-off campaign. Manning will be keen to ensure his team are fully prepared for a potential play-off battle.

Plymouth Argyle v MK Dons will be live on Sky Sports Football at 12:30 on Saturday.