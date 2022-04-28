Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed Reda Khadra could have played his last game for the club due to injury.

Blackburn Rovers brought two Brighton and Hove Albion starlets to Ewood Park last summer in the form of Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke, bolstering Mowbray’s attacking and defensive options respectively.

Both have become popular figures with the Championship club, but the young forward has been absent from the last five games.

Now, Mowbray has revealed a blow on Khadra, stating that unless Blackburn Rovers see their season prolonged by the play-offs, Khadra is unlikely to play again this campaign. As quoted by the club’s official Twitter account, the Rovers boss revealed that the German talent is back with Brighton and Hove Albion.

🗣️ TM: "Reda's in Brighton, I think we should forget about Reda Khadra for the next couple of games. If the season's prolonged then maybe he might have a chance on the back of that."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fycBVKJ8CJ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) April 28, 2022

Khadra’s time in Lancashire

The versatile forward has been in and out of the starting XI at times, but both the player and Blackburn Rovers can look back on his time with the club fondly if he has indeed played his last game for the club.

Across all competitions, Khadra has managed five goals and four assists in 28 outings this season. He has featured on both the left or right-wing and through the middle for Mowbray, testing himself on the senior stage as he bids to make a breakthrough back at the AMEX Stadium.

It remains to be seen what the Seagulls have planned for the former Borussia Dortmund youngster ahead of next season, with the youngster proving he is, at the very least, a Championship quality forward with the best years of his career still ahead of him.