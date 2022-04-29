Cardiff City welcome Birmingham City to South Wales in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

With four consecutive losses in the league, the Bluebirds will surely be aiming to put an end to their awful run of form. City have struggled for chances going forward recently, scoring just three goals in their previous five league fixtures.

The Blues will also be hoping to get back to winning ways, losing three of their last five games. The West Midlands side have been unstable defensively recently, conceding 14 goals in their last five matches.

A win for Cardiff City could see them climb into 17th place, and in doing so replace Hull City and rivals Bristol City.

Birmingham City would move onto equal points with the Bluebirds if they are victorious.

Cardiff City team news

Sean Morrison will not feature for the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL against Barnsley in February. Striker Isaac Vassell may never make another appearance in a Cardiff City shirt after a multitude of injuries have hampered his time in South Wales.

Joe Ralls is also unavailable for selection after he sustained an injury this week.

Predicted XI

Phillips (GK)

Drameh

Denham

Nelson

Ng

Wintle

Doyle

Vaulks

Colwill

Hugill

Davies

With a number of players poised to leave at the end of the season and a plethora of youngsters available to him, it is unlikely that Steve Morison will make many drastic changes to his starting line-up. Ryan Wintle and Rubin Colwill have been stand-outs recently for a Cardiff City side that have been underwhelming this season.

This fixture could be a tightly contested one between two sides that have had similarly poor campaigns but are safe from the threat of relegation.

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday.