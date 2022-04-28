Birmingham City are in for another Championship season next time round, and with a handful of players running out of contract, a big summer may be needed.

The Blues sit in 20th place of the table after confirming their second tier safety earlier this month. It has been a disappointing season yet again for Birmingham City, who never seemed to get into any sort of rhythm over the course of the campaign.

The fact that performances have been underwhelming this season may play a huge factor in players who are out of contract, with some potentially rejecting new deals to force a move elsewhere.

Ahead of the summer window, we look at the Birmingham City players who are out of contract and discuss who might be offered new terms…

The Blues have four players out of contract at the end of the season: Kristian Pedersen, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jeremie Bela and Connal Trueman.

Pedersen is a man who has been a star player for the Blues since signing from Union Berlin at the start of the 2018/19 season, featuring in 160 games for the Midlands club over the years. This season, he has made 36 appearances, and although it hasn’t been the brightest campaign for the club, he has stood out in a squad that is in difficult times. But, they may face a challenge of keeping him, with Coventry City and Nottingham Forest showing interest in the 27-year-old over the course of the January transfer window.

Jutkiewicz has been a reliable output for the for the six season that Birmingham City have had him for, scoring 56 goals in his 252 appearances for the club. But, he is currently having his worst season in blue and white, scoring on just the two occasions in 36 appearances. Lee Bowyer may look to offload the striker, who is failing to show any sort of quality that he has in recent years. In January, Bristol City were keen on the experienced man (as per The Sun on Sunday (31.01, pg 57) and we may see even more clubs chase the 33-year-old this summer.

As for Bela and Trueman, nothing has been said about their futures or whether any clubs are chasing them, so at this moment in time, it looks as though they are set to depart the club upon the expiry of their contracts.