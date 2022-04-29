Sunderland end their League One campaign against Morecambe this weekend.

The Black Cats will be backed by a sold out away end on Saturday in a game where three points will guarantee them a spot in the top-six, but anything else and their position could be under threat.

Last time out, Sunderland drew 1-1 to Rotherham United thanks to a lucky own goal in the 88th minute and it is fair to say that a much-needed improvement is required on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland team news

Jordan Willis (ruptured patella) and Niall Huggins (stress fracture) won’t feature again this season.

Aiden McGeady is back in training, but it’s unlikely he’ll play again this season.

Carl Winchester was substituted early last Saturday with a groin problem but the extent of which not is not yet known.

Dennis Cirkin will miss this affair, but should be available for the play-offs should Sunderland make it.



Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Gooch

Doyle

Batth

Wright

Roberts

Evans (C)

O’Nien

Pritchard

Broadhead

Stewart

With midfielder Jay Matete under a bit of pressure due to recent performances, it is possible that Alex Pritchard takes his place and Luke O’Nien drops slightly deeper.

Fine margins…

Four teams are in the fight for the final three top-six spots and with just two points separating them, it could go either way.

Ultimately, it is in Sunderland’s hands and as long as the Wearsiders do the job against Morecambe, they have nothing to worry about, but it’s never that simple.

Morecambe are still fighting for their spot in League One next season and the only way they can guarantee their safety is by picking up all three points, meaning both teams will be desperate for the win on Saturday.

All eyes will be on League One this weekend and every game kicks off at 12:30pm.