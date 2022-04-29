Plymouth Argyle face MK Dons on Saturday in a game that will have massive implications on the fight for both the play-offs and automatic promotion spots.

Plymouth Argyle need a win to ensure they remain in the play-offs, but they could still stay in the top six with a draw or loss, depending on results from elsewhere.

The Pilgrims’ recent form hasn’t done Steven Schumacher many favours, with his team slipping from 4th to 6th after looking comfortably set for the play-offs only a month ago. MK Dons aren’t the easiest team to face in this circumstance either. They still harbour hopes of getting in the top two, and a win for them and a Rotherham United slip up would see them do just that.

Plymouth Argyle team news

One crucial bit of injury news for Plymouth Argyle is the potential return of their captain Joe Edwards. He has missed the last three games but has worked closely with the medical team to be in contention for Saturday’s game.

Panutche Camara will be out of the game after picking up a hamstring injury against Sunderland.

James Bolton, Alfie Lewis and George Cooper are also out for the remainder of the season.

Predicted XI

Cooper (GK)

Wilson

Scarr

Gillesphey

Edwards

Broom

Houghton

Mayor

Grant

Hardie

Ennis

Dramatic end to the season…

It is set to be a dramatic end to the season in League One. Plymouth Argyle could finish as high as 4th or end the day out of the play-offs with all of the top seven still fighting for something on the final day of the campaign.

Schumacher will be ensuring his side are ready for a tough battle, as they look to come away with three points to ensure a play-off spot.

Plymouth Argyle v MK Dons will be live at 12:30 on Sky Sports Football.