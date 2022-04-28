West Brom brought Molumby in from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer, with the Irishman joining on an initial loan deal that included an option to make the move permanent. It emerged last month that the Baggies had triggered said option to sign Molumby after he played a certain amount of hames. And now, Bruce has confirmed the reports.

As quoted by the Express and Star, West Brom boss Bruce confirmed Molumby’s deal to join on a permanent basis is “done”. He said:

“Molumby is done, it was done weeks ago. The deal kicked in weeks ago so he is our player now. “He is a young players who has got a lot to learn still. But he wants to win. He has got a bit of an attitude which I like.

“He will be here next year.”

Molumby’s first season at The Hawthorns

The former Millwall and Preston North End loan man has played 29 times for West Brom across all competitions this season, operating as either a central midfielder or in a slightly deeper role in defensive midfield.

In the process, the 22-year-old has managed one goal, with 15 of his outings coming as starts and the other 14 off the bench.

With his permanent move to West Brom confirmed, Molumby will be hoping to kick on and settle with the Baggies as he bids to forge a career for himself in the senior game. He has shown he can impress in the Championship, and now, the task will be showing he is deserving of a consistent starting spot in the West Brom side moving forward.

He will be hoping strong performances at club level can help him maintain his place in the Republic of Ireland squad too. Molumby has represented his country 12 times since making his debut in September 2020.