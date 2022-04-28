Sunderland U23s coach Michael Proctor has said the club will “probably” be moving on from Stoke City youngster Sam Knowles after a trial with the club.

Sunderland’s U23 side ended their winless streak earlier this week in a 2-1 win over Birmingham City.

The Category A academy side have had a poor season and sit third-bottom in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

The Black Cats have produced some incredible talent from their ranks in the past with prospects like Jordan Pickford, Jordan Henderson and current first-teamers Lynden Gooch and Dan Neil coming through the Academy of Light. It is very clear Wearsiders are proud of their academy and any sort of signing for the U23 side are looked at closely by Sunderland supporters.

The Black Cats have had a number of trialists featuring for their U23 squad recently and one of those was Stoke City winger Knowles who featured in the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

However, Knowles wasn’t in the squad for the game on Monday evening and when U23 coach Proctor was asked if Knowles’ absence was due to the club potentially exploring other options, Proctor told the Sunderland Echo:

“I’m not so sure. I think we probably will.”

A chance to play on the big stage?

Due to Sunderland’s current situation in League One any academy prospect who performs well for their respective sides will likely earn a chance in the first-team at some point, whether that be a bench position or one of the three cup competitions League One teams find themselves in.

This can make the idea of joining Sunderland a very encouraging one for youngsters, especially whilst the Black Cats linger in the third tier.

Should Sunderland fail to earn promotion this year, expect another group of academy players to be tested in pre-season to see if they can hold their own in the senior squad for the 2022/23 campaign.