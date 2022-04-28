Swansea City manager Russell Martin has played down reports linking him with the Watford job.

The Athletic reported earlier today that Martin was on a list on potential candidates to take over at Watford when Roy Hodgson’s short-term contract at the club expires this summer.

And ahead of his side’s trip to Nottingham Forest in the Championship this weekend, Martin has responded to the rumours, saying:

“It’s the first I’ve heard of it. I’ve said to you all along, I’m in a job I’m absolutely loving in a place I’m loving living in and my family are really happy.

“The coaching staff we have and the way we’ve been embraced by everyone here, we’re really happy. We’re enjoying building something, we knew it was going to take some time.

“It would be crazy to even consider doing anything else at the minute. I’ll just control what we can control, which is how we work, how we feel about what we’re doing, how we feel about each other, how we treat people here and the rest is just noise.”

Martin has had a progressive first season in charge of Swansea City. He arrived shortly before the start of the campaign and it took him a while to implement his passing-style of play on the side, but the Swans are starting to come good.

The Welsh club could end the season on a run of 11 games unbeaten in the league if they can go unbeaten in their final two games of the campaign.

Last time out they drew 3-3 against promotion-chasers Bournemouth and this Saturday they face another tough test against a Nottingham Forest side looking to close the gap on Bournemouth in 2nd.

Not going anywhere…

Martin has really brought the Swansea City fan base together. He’s given the club a whole new direction both on and off the pitch and fans are optimistic about what the future holds under him.

He’s long talked about the long-term project he’s overseeing at the club and it would be a huge surprise if he were to leave so soon into that.

But he’s quashed these emerging Watford rumours, which will surely come as a relief for Swans fans.