Cardiff City could look into signing Brighton striker Andy Zeriqi and West Ham defender Aji Alese this summer, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City are poised to meet with some Premier League clubs about potential loan additions ahead of next season.

The Bluebirds are gearing up for their first full campaign under Steve Morison.

Wales Online claim Zeriqi and Alese are two names in the frame for the Welsh side.

Possible Cardiff City targets?

Zeriqi was signed by Brighton back in 2020 but hasn’t been able to stake his claim in their first team yet. He has made 13 appearances for the Seagulls in all competitions and has chipped in with a single goal.

The Switzerland international has spent this campaign out on loan at Augsburg and has found the net twice for the Bundesliga outfit.

He is due to return to his parent club once this term ends and he has a point to prove in England. A loan move to Cardiff City would enable him to show what he can do in the Championship and he would give Morison another option to choose from in attack.

Alese, 21, is a highly-rated centre-back at West Ham and has risen up through the academy of the Premier League club.

He has played twice for their first-team so far in his career and has been loaned out to the Football League twice so far to Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United.

Both Zeriqi and Alese are two names for Cardiff City fans to keep an eye on ahead of the summer window with the club expected to be busy.