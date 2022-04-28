Freddie Ladapo may well have played his last game for Rotherham United with his future in the air, as well as Paul Warne seemingly not wanting to include him in the final day squad versus Gillingham.

Ladapo has been left out of Rotherham United’s last two matchday squads due to underwhelming performances, being replaced by the inexperienced Georgie Kelly on the bench.

In the two games he not not been included, the Millers have beaten Oxford United and drawn to Sunderland – two important results towards their promotion push.

It has put Warne’s side in a position where automatic promotion is in their hands, with them either needing MK Dons to fail to beat Plymouth Argyle away from home, or win themselves.

Ahead of the tie, the Rotherham United boss was asked if Ladapo will be considered to be in the squad:

“I can’t see me making massive changes to my squad,” he said, as per a tweet from Paul Davis.

Future in doubt

After what Warne has said, we can assume that Ladapo won’t be included in the matchday squad once again, meaning he may well have played his last game for the club already.

In January, the 29-year-old handed in a transfer request, but didn’t get his desired move, so kept put at the club until the end of the season.

The Millers did reject a loan offer on deadline day for the striker, with the club preferring a permanent move for the out of favour man.

Ladapo’s contract expires at the end of the season, but Rotherham United hold an option to extend it by a further year, which they may exercise to receive a fee for their record signing.

Warne and his men travel to Kent on Saturday afternoon to be hosted by Gillingham in a 12:30 kick-off – the game that will decide their League One promotion fate.