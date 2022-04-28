Preston North End boss has revealed Izzy Brown and Josh Murphy didn’t meet his standards before their respective spells at Deepdale were brought to an early end.

Preston North End brought both Brown and Murphy in last summer, with the former joining after his departure from Chelsea while the latter arrived on loan from fellow Championship side Cardiff City.

However, earlier this week, Lancs Live reported that both were no longer at the club after issues with both punctuality and attitude. And now, Lilywhites boss Lowe has shed light on the decision to let the duo leave.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the Preston North End boss revealed neither Brown or Murphy met the standards he has set at the club. He remained tight-lipped on the specific reasons behind their departure though and wished them the best for the future, saying:

“It was last week, I don’t want to say too much on them because they have got to go and find a club and a future elsewhere.

“What I will say, is that the two of them had great opportunities to showcase what they could do for me and Preston North End. My standards are very high and unfortunately both of them didn’t meet the standards, and that’s all I’ve got to say about it.

“I wish Josh and Izzy all the best, it’s never personal, it’s just where I want try and get the football club.”

Spells to forget

Brown leaves the club without playing a single competitive game in a Preston North End shirt. He was struck down with a cruel achilles injury in pre-season that hampered his chances of making an impact at Deepdale.

Murphy also spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines from late October to early March, limiting him to 12 substitute appearances for the club.

Now, the duo will be turning their attention to next season. Brown will be available for nothing and clubs will be free to snap him up on a free transfer, while Murphy sees his contract with Cardiff City expire this summer and it has been said that he won’t be offered a fresh contract, meaning he too is set to be available for nothing.