Millwall attacker Jed Wallace is set to seal a move abroad this summer, reports TEAMtalk.

Wallace, 28, sees his Millwall contract expire at the end of this season. His future has been a talking pint throughout the Lions’ campaign but now, it looks as though his future has been decided.

TEAMtalk have revealed that Wallace is set to disappoint a number of Championship and Premier League clubs this summer by opting for a move overseas.

Besiktas have been closely linked with Wallace throughout 2022 but the same report from TEAMtalk goes on to mention that fellow Turkish sides Konyaspor and Galatasaray are now in the running to sign Wallace on a free transfer this summer.

Wallace has enjoyed another fruitful season in the Championship, scoring six goals and making 11 more in his 36 league outings so far.

He’s spent a bit of time on the sidelines with injury recently but he’s expected to be fit again for the final games of the season, and possibly for Millwall’s play-off fixtures.

Will Wallace stay?

Wallace has been with Millwall for five full seasons now. He’s stayed loyal to the club throughout that time, having given fans a lot of memories in the process.

And he’s established himself as one of the best attacking midfielder in the division. But with Millwall consistently failing to make the play-offs, it seems like Wallace fancies a new challenge.

His views on that could change though if he can help fire the club to promotion this season – Millwall sit in 9th place of the Championship table with two games to go, and three points to make up to Sheffield United in 6th.

Up next for the Lions is a home game v Peterborough United this weekend.