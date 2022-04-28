Hull City are ‘likely’ to cut ties with Stockport County loan man Andy Cannon this summer, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City could offload the midfielder on a permanent basis at the end of this season.

Cannon, 26, was loaned out to Stockport County in March to get some game time under his belt and is due to return to the MKM Stadium once this campaign is over.

The Mancunian has since played five times for the Hatters and has chipped in with a single goal.

Hull City spell so far

Hull City signed Cannon last summer following their promotion from League One in preparation for this campaign.

He became a free agent last year after his contract at Portsmouth expired and he managed to land himself a move to the Championship.

The former Rochdale man made a dream start to life with the Tigers and scored on his debut in a 4-1 away win at Preston North End.

However, he has struggled for opportunities during his time in East Yorkshire and has played just 11 times this term.

Cannon has slipped down the pecking order since Shota Arveladze took over from Grant McCann in late January and hasn’t featured at all under the Georgian boss.

His current focus will be on helping Stockport County gain promotion to the Football League and they are currently battling it out with Wrexham for the National League title.

He still has another year left on his contract at Hull City but Hull Live claim he may well be moved on sooner.