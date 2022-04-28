Swansea City boss Russell Martin has warned it will take “a huge sum of money” to sign star striker Joel Piroe this summer, with Leicester City keen.

Swansea City signed Piroe from PSV Eindhoven last summer, and the Dutchman has been a huge hit in South Wales since.

Across all competitions, the striker has managed 24 goals and six assists in 45 games in his debut campaign in English football. His form for the Swans has unsurprisingly seen him attract interest from elsewhere, with Premier League side Leicester City said to be keen.

Now though, Martin has sent a warning to any potential suitors.

As quoted by Wales Online, the Swansea City boss has said it would take “a huge sum of money” to take Piroe off their hands this summer, insisting that the striker is more than happy with the club. Here’s what he had to say:

“We have a valuation for Joel and I don’t think that’s going to be flexible really.

“We can’t say we’re definitely not going to sell him, I can’t say that about any player because any player outside the top four in the Premier League is for sale at the right price. But it’ll take a huge sum of money to take him away from us.

“Joel’s not in a desperate rush to leave. I spoke to Joel’s agent after Tuesday night, he’s so happy here and loves his teammates and what we’re doing. That makes a big difference about how the boys feel about being here.

“The rumours are going to go crazy but my job is not to pay too much attention to that. I think he’s a young man who possesses brilliant technical ability. We have a really clear plan for the summer.”

An important summer

The first season under Martin’s management has been an encouraging one. While inconsistency has prevented them from ever being in the fight for promotion and although they have surrendered leads on occasion, it’s clear to see that the former MK Dons boss’ managerial philosophy is starting to settle in.

It is vital that the Swans get recruitment right this summer while holding onto key players.

Standout stars have been sold on the cheap in years gone by, but to maintain any momentum built this season and to build more, Swansea City need to keep as many as possible while also adding some fresh blood.