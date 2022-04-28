Sunderland brought in Leeds United youngster Littlewood, 18, earlier this month.

The defender featured in an U23 match v Aston Villa’s U23 and now, Sunderland Echo have revealed that Littlewood has played in another outing v Birmingham City’s U23, and that Littlewood is still under consideration at the club.

The Black Cats have a number of youngsters on trial ahead of the summer transfer window including Xavier Benjamin and Michael Spellman, and U23s coach Michael Proctor gave this update on the state of Sunderland’s current trialists:

“It’s very similar to what we have spoken about in the past with trialists. I think we have a few more coming in next week.

“At this time of the season there are always going to be lots of trialists so hopefully it gives lots of people a chance to get eyes on them and to see where we’re at as we hopefully try to build another squad for next season.”

Since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover of the club last season, Sunderland have developed a whole new philosophy towards player recruitment.

Sunderland now focus their attentions on younger players, often coming from Premier League clubs, who can initially come in on trial and then progress into their first-team.

This season has the likes of Dennis Cirkin prevail in the Sunderland XI and Littlewood could be next in line to make the step up into the Black Cats’ first-team, providing he can impress on trial.

Given the fact that the club are still wanting to see him in action, it suggests that he’s giving them something to think about.

Up next…

Sunderland currently sit in 5th place of the League One table ahead of their final game of the season v Morecambe this weekend.

Morecambe are fighting to stay in the league whilst Sunderland need a win to cement their place in the play-offs, so it promises to be a hard-fought encounter on Saturday afternoon.

Just two points separate Sheffield Wednesday in 4th and Wycombe Wanderers in 7th.