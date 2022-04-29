Queens Park Rangers host Sheffield United tonight, with the R’s aiming to revitalise their slim hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs.

In February, QPR looked set to be one of the teams battling for the play-offs come the end of the season, but thanks to poor results and an injury crisis they are now six points off the play-offs.

Mark Warburton’s side have managed only two wins in their last ten games, and will need to mount some form of miracle turn around to reach the play-offs, starting tonight at home to Sheffield United.

QPR injury news

Moses Odubajo has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a calf injury. He joins Chris Willock, Rob Dickie, David Marshall, Joe Walsh, and Jordan Archer on the sidelines

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng has made good progress – last week Warburton confirmed Dieng may return to the squad for the Sheffield United game.

Predicted XI

Westwood (GK)

Sanderson

Dunne

Barbet

McCallum

Field

Dozzell

Chair

Adomah

Dykes

Gray

Frustrating end to the season…

QPR’s season looked promising up until February, but since then they have had setback after setback, with poor results and a high number of players picking up injuries.

Their form had many tipping them as a real contender for promotion, but it isn’t to be for them this season.

And to make matters worse, Warburton looks set to leave the club at the end of the season and it’s a decision that may split opinion among fans.

The squad will need to refocus for their tough game against promotion hopefuls Sheffield United, which kicks off at 7:45pm live on Sky Sports tonight.