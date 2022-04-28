Swansea City defender Ben Cabango has been ruled out until early pre-season ahead of the Swans’ 2022/23 campaign, Russell Martin has confirmed.

Cabango, 21, was brought off during the second half of Swansea City’s 3-3 draw against Bournemouth in midweek.

The Welsh international has been in fine form for his club during the second half of this season, playing a key role in the Swans’ strong form of late. Cabango, who is also eligible for Angola, has played 39 times across all competitions, with his most recent outing against Bournemouth taking him to 100 appearances for the Swans since coming through the youth academy.

However, speaking ahead of Swansea City’s clash against Nottingham Forest this weekend, Martin has revealed the significance of Cabango’s injury which looks set to rule him out of Wales’ upcoming international fixtures in June.

“Unfortunately, Ben is done for the season,” Martin outlined in his pre-match press conference.

“He had a scan on Wednesday and it is not good news for us, or for Wales. He is out for the summer. He will be back with us for pre-season, although he might miss the first week or two. He will go to see a specialist on Tuesday and it is highly unlikely he will be going away with Wales. It’s an ankle injury and I don’t know how he played on with the extent of the injury.

“He has been outstanding and improved so much and was in a great place.”

Big blow for the Swans…

After struggling to adapt to Martin’s style during the opening months of the season, Cabango has made massive strides as the campaign has gone on and has become a key figure at the back. He has improved massively on the ball, finding a new level of composure and courage to bring the ball out from the back regularly.

Cabango also brings physicality to the Swans’ back three who really struggled without his presence after coming off against Bournemouth. Cherries’ striker Kieffer Moore was summoned from the bench shortly after Cabango’s departure, netting a brace in the impressive comeback.

Up next for Swansea City is a trip to face the Championship’s form side in Nottingham Forest.