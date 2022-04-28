Sunderland end their League One campaign this weekend with a trip to Morecambe.

There is still a lot to play for in the 2021/22 season with Sunderland needing a win to guarantee a top-six spot and the Shrimps needing a win to guarantee a spot in League One next year.

With such a crucial game on the cards this weekend, head coach Alex Neil cannot afford any mistakes and here we look at two players he should consider dropping for the final game of the season…

Jay Matete

The 21-year-old midfielder signed for Sunderland back on January deadline day and began his life on Wearside by impressing supporters.

But in his last two appearances he has been brought off early and has disappointed some fans in the stands.

Whilst the opposition were good in Plymouth Argyle and most recently Rotherham United, the Black Cats need to stick with players high in confidence and probably slightly more experienced in these situations.

This could see the likes of Luke O’Nien, Elliot Embleton and Corry Evans preferred on Saturday.

Trai Hume

The former Linfield defender is again proving to be another new signing for Sunderland. At a young age of 20 years old, Hume has impressed Sunderland supporters whenever he has featured.

He was a surprise addition to the starting XI on Tuesday night against Rotherham United and whilst he didn’t necessarily have a bad game, he probably shouldn’t start again this weekend.

Hume has been out the squad for a while and with only three League One appearances since January, and a lack of consistency may come back to bite him, albeit through no fault of his own.

Sunderland’s 5-1 victory over Cambridge Town saw a lot of the Wearsiders’ success come from the wings and that was with Patrick Roberts and Lynden Gooch, so there’s a strong possibility Neil opts for these two again instead of Hume this weekend.