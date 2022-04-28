Bristol Rovers’ assistant boss Kevin Bond has moved to heap praise on midfield veteran Glenn Whelan as his contract with the Gas nears expiry, suggesting he still has an important role to play for the club.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton recruited Whelan last summer, bringing him in after his departure from League One side Fleetwood Town.

Since then, the 38-year-old has been in and out of the side, but his influence both on and off the pitch has been telling, impressing in the middle of the park when called upon. Arguably his best performance came in a narrow 1-0 win over Barrow back in March, in which he played all 90 minutes and provided the assist for Antony Evans’ decisive goal.

However, with the end of his deal approaching, a decision is yet to be made over his future at the club.

Now though, speaking on Whelan, Bristol Rovers’ assistant manager Bond has moved said he can play for another “four or five years”. As quoted by The 42, Bond has backed Whelan to go into coaching but suggested he still has more time left in his playing career, suggesting he still has a role to play at the Memorial Stadium.

“I speak to Glenn about this, while you’re as fit as him and free of injury, still enjoying the game and as capable as he absolutely is, play for as long as you possibly can.

“He can play past 40, he could go and play for another four or five years the way he carries himself.

“I am sure that he will go into coaching at some stage, you can see that side to him, but however much he enjoys coaching it won’t come close to being able to play.”

A future with the Gas?

A player of Whelan’s experience could be important for Bristol Rovers beyond the end of this season, as well as in the closing stages of their promotion push. The Irishman has spent much of his career playing in the Premier League, and having his know-how and expertise will be important on and off the pitch.

Be it as a player or in a coaching capacity in the future, the former Stoke City and Aston Villa man can still have a key role to play for Barton’s side in the future.