Cardiff City lost 2-0 away at Middlesbrough last night in the Championship.

With the season coming to an end and Cardiff City safe from the threat of relegation, Steve Morison’s men have nothing to play for now. The majority of their squad are also facing uncertain futures at the club which has impacted on team selections over recent weeks.

The first-half saw a determined Middlesbrough side instantly get themselves on the front foot, closing the visitors down well and not giving them an opportunity to create their own chances. Boro’s wave of attacking play eventually paid off when playmaker Marcus Tavernier (28′) scored an emphatic goal from outside the area.

The second-half begun with Boro picking up from where they left off, with Folarin Balogun and Tavernier causing problems for a shaky Bluebirds defence once again. After a number of parried efforts and misses chances, Riley McGree (53′) doubled the lead.

Here are three Cardiff City players that disappointed in the 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough…

Cody Drameh – WhoScored rating 5.7

The Leeds United loanee has been a hit amongst Bluebirds fans since joining in January, his accurate crosses and darting runs down the wing improving a previously blunt Cardiff City attack.

However, Drameh put in a poor performance at Riverside last night, making the mistake that led to Middlesbrough’s second goal. The 20-year-old was still able to be effective defensively despite his error, making four tackles, boasting a 100% tackling success rate.

Dillon Phillips – WhoScored rating 6.1

With Alex Smithies set to leave at the end of the season, Phillips has been given some much needed game-time to prepare him for a potential starting role next season.

The former Charlton Athletic shot-stopper was unable to make an impact in this fixture, conceding the two goals that condemned to yet another loss.

Max Watters – WhoScored rating 6.2

Watters has failed to make a name for himself since joining the Welsh side from Crawley Town in 2021. The 23-year-old was once again unable to create many chances, making just two shots all evening.

He completed three passes on a success rate of 43% in game where his team struggled to maintain possession for a prolonged period of time.