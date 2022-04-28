Regardless of what division they find themselves in for next season, Plymouth Argyle look set for a big summer window.

Plymouth Argyle have exceeded expectations this season, sitting in 6th place of the League One table as we approach the final game of the season.

The Pilgrims need to match or better Wycombe Wanderers’ result this weekend to secure a play-off spot, with their promotion rivals on the same points as them.

With their division for next season unknown, here we look at five potential transfer dealings we could see happen at Plymouth Argyle this season…

Panutche Camara – Out

During the January transfer window, Peterborough United were reportedly showing interest in midfielder Camara, in which the Pilgrims fended off to keep hold of their star man.

The club offered the 25-year-old a new contract in March, that he is yet to respond to. His contract expires in 2023, and there’s no doubt the south coast club will do everything they can to keep hold of Camara.

Ryan Hardie – Out

According to LancsLive, Hardie was on the radar of Preston North End during the January transfer window, with former boss Ryan Lowe wanting to take the striker to Lancashire with him.

The 25-year-old has netted 16 league goals this season, and more Championship clubs will surely come calling for the Scotsman in the summer, with a sizeable fee potentially tempting Plymouth Argyle to sell.

Ryan Broom – In

Peterborough United loanee Broom has been on great form for his temporary side this season, netting four goals and assisting five in 42 appearances from midfield.

His future at the Posh is unknown, but he did reject an offer from Aberdeen in the January transfer window to see out his spell with the Pilgrims. Steven Schumacher has expressed his desire to keep Broom, who could join on a permanent deal in the summer.

Lucas Ness – In

Last month, Plymouth Argyle were said to be alongside Burnley, Norwich City and Bournemouth for clubs interested in Charlton Athletic defender Ness.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Hampton & Richmond Borough and has featured in 12 games for his temporary club. Should he be signed, it would most likely be as a squad player.

Jordon Garrick – In

Garrick is another loan man who has impressive massively this season since joining from Swansea City. Wales Online confirmed last month that the Swans face a ‘big decision’ this summer over the 23-year-old.

The Pilgrims could may well swoop back in for the attacking midfielder, whose future is in doubt with his contract expiring in the summer of 2023.