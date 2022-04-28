Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is coy on his long-term future at the club.

Swindon Town risk losing their their first choice ‘keeper this summer.

Wollacott, 25, is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent in late June.

He has caught the eye over recent times playing international football for Ghana.

The Bristol-born man has had this to say about his situation, as per Happy FM (Via Goal):

“Every player wants to play at the highest level, possibly, you would want to play in the Champions League, Premier League and you would want to play in Europe and win trophies.

“So, I think, long-term that is the goals but for now, I just have to focus at where I am and keep working hard.”

Swindon Town situation

Swindon Town signed the stopper last summer in preparation for this season and he has become of their most prized assets.

He has made the number one spot his own under Ben Garner in this campaign and has made 39 appearances in all competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets.

Prior to his move to Wiltshire, Wollacott spent his whole career to date on the books at local side Bristol City and rose up through the youth ranks there.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the Robins and instead gained plenty of experience out on loan at Bath City, Woking, Truro City, Gloucester City and Forest Green Rovers before cutting ties with the Ashton Gate club permanently last year.

He has proved his worth at Swindon Town and they may well face a battle to keep hold of him.

Wollacott has refused to be drawn on his future at the County Ground and is currently focused on helping his current side get into the League Two play-offs.

Garner’s men are currently 8th in the league table and are two points behind 7th place Sutton United with two matches left.