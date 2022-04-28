Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has confirmed the club will be taking up an option to extend Tom Anderson’s contract beyond the end of this season.

Doncaster Rovers are set to play League Two football next season, and McSheffrey and co will be hoping for a fruitful summer transfer window to prepare for the 2022/23 campaign. Although they can still finish level on points with 20th, their -45 goal difference means their League One relegation is all but confirmed.

Rovers have had to fare without key defender Anderson for the vast majority of the season.

The former Burnley man and club captain hasn’t played since December 11th, and as it stands, his deal is up this summer. However, as confirmed by McSheffrey, the 28-year-old’s contract is set to be extended.

As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, Doncaster Rovers are set to take up the option in his deal to extend his stay by 12 months, with McSheffrey saying the club would be “foolish” not to do so. When asked if he is part of the plans going forward, the Rovers boss said: