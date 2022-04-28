Doncaster Rovers handed contract boost as Gary McSheffrey confirms Tom Anderson plan
Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has confirmed the club will be taking up an option to extend Tom Anderson’s contract beyond the end of this season.
Doncaster Rovers are set to play League Two football next season, and McSheffrey and co will be hoping for a fruitful summer transfer window to prepare for the 2022/23 campaign. Although they can still finish level on points with 20th, their -45 goal difference means their League One relegation is all but confirmed.
Rovers have had to fare without key defender Anderson for the vast majority of the season.
The former Burnley man and club captain hasn’t played since December 11th, and as it stands, his deal is up this summer. However, as confirmed by McSheffrey, the 28-year-old’s contract is set to be extended.
As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, Doncaster Rovers are set to take up the option in his deal to extend his stay by 12 months, with McSheffrey saying the club would be “foolish” not to do so. When asked if he is part of the plans going forward, the Rovers boss said:
“Of course, he’s our captain.
“The club has got an option on Tom and we’d be foolish not to take it up. We want Tom to be here. It’s disappointing that we’ve gone down and he’s not really had the chance to help us during the second half of the season.
“We plan next season with Tom definitely.”
Building for the future…
After a season to forget for Doncaster Rovers, the club have decisions to make heading into next season.
There’s no doubt that the ultimate aim will be to get straight back up to League One, but League Two is becoming a more and more challenging league with every passing year. Keeping key players and leaders like Anderson will be just as important as reshaping and rebuilding the squad, and it will be hoped that those in charge can oversee change and make the right decisions in an important summer.
Before then though, Doncaster Rovers see out the season against Oxford United on the final day of the campaign.