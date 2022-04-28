Former Shrewsbury Town and Barrow player Neil Ashton has landed his first managerial job.

The ex-Football League man has been appointed as the new manager of Cefn Druids, as announced by their official club website.

Ashton, 37, has recently retired from playing and has now taken his first steps in management.

He has penned a two-year contract with the Cyrmu Premier side until the summer of 2024.

Shrewsbury Town days

Ashton played as both a full-back and midfielder during his playing days and spent a large chunk of his career on the books at Shrewsbury Town.

He linked up with the Shrews back in 2004 and an initial loan deal from Tranmere Rovers, which was where he started out as a youngster, before joining the Shropshire outfit on a permanent basis.

The Liverpudlian went on to make 167 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with seven goals and four assists.

Ashton cut ties in 2009 and went on to have spells at Macclesfield Town, Chester City and Wrexham, spending five years with the latter before Barrow swooped to sign him.

The Bluebirds were in non-league when he made the switch up to Cumbria and he went on to play 22 times during his brief time at Holker Street.

He then finished his career with stints at Southport, Cefn Druids and Llandudno and will now be looking forward to his first job as a full-time boss.

Shrewsbury Town fans will remember Ashton’s time with them fondly and the Shrews finish their season this weekend at home to Wigan Athletic.